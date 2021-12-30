15 finalists announced for Pro Football Hall of Fame's Class of 2022 originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

The Pro Football Hall of Fame announced the 15 modern-era finalists for the Class of 2022 on Thursday.

Among the finalists are wide receiver Andre Johnson, return specialist Devin Hester, defensive end DeMarcus Ware and cornerback Ronde Barber.

BREAKING: The 15 Modern-Era Player Finalists for the HOF Class of 2022.



More on each of their careers and the selection process ➡️ https://t.co/7UREzWYZkk#PFHOF22 pic.twitter.com/1vBWQcN71E — Pro Football Hall of Fame (@ProFootballHOF) December 30, 2021

The finalists came from a list of 123 nominees named back in September. Among the finalists are three players in their first year of eligibility, two first-time finalists who were previously eligible and 10 previous finalists.

Dick Vermeil, Art McNally and Cliff Branch are also finalists in the coach, contributor and senior categories, respectively.

The Hall of Fame's Selection Committee can elect up to five of the finalists to the Hall of Fame. Players need to receive a positive vote of at least 80% to be elected into the Hall of Fame.

The Selection Committee will meet on virtually on Jan. 18 to vote on those who will be awarded the prestigious honor.

Here is the full list of modern-era player finalists for the Class of 2022:

-- Jared Allen, defensive end

-- Willie Anderson, offensive tackle

-- Ronde Barber, cornerback/safety

-- Tony Boselli, offensive tackle

-- LeRoy Butler, safety

-- Devin Hester, punt returner/kick returner/wide receiver

-- Torry Holt, wide receiver

-- Andre Johnson, wide receiver

-- Sam Mills, linebacker

-- Richard Seymour, defensive end/defensive tackle

-- Zach Thomas, linebacker

-- DeMarcus Ware, linebacker/defensive end

-- Reggie Wayne, wide receiver

-- Patrick Willis, linebacker

-- Bryant Young, defensive tackle/defensive end