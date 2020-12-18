2020 Year in Review: Historic Moments, Highlights From the Bay Area Sports World

The Bay Area sports world, like many of us in 2020, has seen better days. But there were several highlights, including some that were historic, worth remembering as we head into the new year.

Here's a look at some of the highlights that came from our local sports teams in 2020.

49ers' Super Bowl Run

The magical season came up just short, but the San Francisco 49ers journey to the Super Bowl electrified the Bay Area with every hard-hitting tackle from a revamped defense and each jaw-dropping catch and run from George Kittle.

49ers' Sowers Makes NFL History Katie Sowers, an offensive assistant coach with the San Francisco 49ers, made history on Feb. 2, becoming the first woman to coach in a Super Bowl. More on her journey here. Getty Images SANTA CLARA, CA - JANUARY 19: San Francisco 49ers offensive assistant Katie Sowers throws passes on the field before their NFC Championship game against the Green Bay Packers at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif., on Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020 (Jose Carlos Fajardo/Bay Area News Group)

Swinging A's End Streak

The Oakland A's in October ended more than a decade of postseason futility with a playoff series win over the Chicago White Sox. Prior to advancing in this year's playoffs, the A's had lost six straight postseason series since sweeping Minnesota in the 2006 Division Series.

Giants Hire First MLB Woman Coach

The San Francisco Giants earlier in the year announced new additions to their coaching staff, including Alyssa Nakken, who is the first woman to hold a coaching position on a big league staff.

Fast forward to July, Nakken found herself coaching first base in the late innings against the Oakland A's, becoming the first woman to coach in an on-field capacity at the big league level.

Marleau Returns to Sharks Territory

Patrick Marleau, a San Jose Sharks franchise icon, returned to the South Bay on a new deal, the team announced this year.

The 41-year-old forward for the Sharks' serves as San Jose’s all-time leader in points (1,102), goals (518), power-play goals (161), game-winning goals (101) and games played (1,551).

Warriors Draft James Wiseman The Golden State Warriors landed James Wiseman with the No. 2 overall pick in the NBA Draft. He is expected to help usher in the next era of Warriors dominance. More here.

VanDerveer Sets NCAA Women's Basketball Wins Record

Stanford women's basketball coach Tara VanDerveer on Dec. 15 won her 1,099th game, surpassing Pat Summit, the iconic Tennessee coach, for the most wins at the highest level of the collegiate women's game. More here.