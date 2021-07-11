2021 MLB Draft: Athletics Select Max Muncy With No. 25 Overall Pick

A's select Max Muncy (seriously) with No. 25 pick in MLB draft originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

Time is a flat circle.

The Athletics on Sunday selected high school shortstop Max Muncy with the No. 25 pick in the 2021 MLB Draft. Nine years ago, Oakland took current Los Angeles Dodgers infielder and NL All-Star Max Muncy in the fifth round of the 2012 draft.

It gets even crazier, too.

Both the younger and older Max Muncy share an Aug. 25 birthday. The Thousand Oaks High School alum is an athletic prospect who is seen as having a high baseball IQ and power potential at the plate.

Muncy, 18, is listed at 6-foot-1 and 170 pounds. He's ranked as Baseball America's No. 43 prospect in the draft.

He's a future Giants killer on his name alone. The A's of course hope he can turn into a star with their organization before becoming one for another team, a la the elder Max Muncy.