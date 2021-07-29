NBA Draft: Warriors Take Jonathan Kuminga, Moses Moody in First Round

The Golden State Warriors selected forward Jonathan Kuminga with the No. 7 pick and guard Moses Moody with the no. 14 pick in Thursday's NBA Draft.

The 6-foot-8 forward played for the NBA G League's Ignite squad last season, averaging 15.8 points, 7.2 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.0 steals over 13 games, while shooting 38.7 percent overall and 24.6 percent from deep.

The Congo native back on Feb. 10 registered 19 points (9-for-18 from the field), four assists, two rebounds and two blocks that afternoon in a win over the Santa Cruz Warriors.

Kuminga is perceived as more of a project, and some are skeptical that he will be able to contribute much as a rookie.

Depending on how quickly he develops, there is a chance he spends the majority of the 2021-22 season with the Santa Cruz Warriors.

The Warriors selected Moody as the No. 14 pick in the first round.

19-year-old Moody averaged 16.8 points, 5.8 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.0 steals as a freshman at Arkansas last season, while shooting 42.7 percent overall, 35.8 percent from beyond the arc and 81.2 percent from the free throw line.

Moody is 6-foot-4.5 inches without shoes on and boasts a wingspan just under 7-foot-1.

He worked out for the Warriors on July 15, and went to dinner with various members of the front office the night prior.

