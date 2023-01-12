2022-23 NBA Midseason Awards Odds for ROY, DPOY, Sixth Man, More

NBA midseason awards odds for ROY, DPOY, sixth man, more originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago
The talent level in the NBA is as even as it’s ever been.
Though parity remains an evergreen theme as the season progresses, it’s not because teams are short on talent – it’s actually the opposite.
The Indiana Pacers, for example, are exceeding expectations hovering above .500 in January with rookie Bennedict Mathurin stepping up with an immediate impact. Switching conferences, the Sacramento Kings are in a similar position because they piled up on depth and rookie Keegan Murray has been extremely efficient.
From Rookie of the Year to Defensive Player of the Year and more, let’s take a look at the midseason odds in the 2022-23 NBA campaign, with all odds courtesy of our betting partner, PointsBet:
Who are the favorites for NBA Rookie of the Year?
The Orlando Magic may not be near the playoff spots just yet, but their No. 1 overall pick is already a shining star. Here are the top five current leaders for Rookie of the Year:
- Paolo Banchero, Orlando Magic: -1000
- Bennedict Mathurin, Indiana Pacers: +700
- Jaden Ivey, Detroit Pistons: +2000
- Keegan Murray, Sacramento Kings: +10000
- Jalen Williams, Oklahoma City Thunder: +10000
Who are the favorites for NBA Defensive Player of the Year?
Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart won the award last year, but it’s looking like the big men will take back the throne. Here are the top 10 current favorites for Defensive Player of the Year:
- Jaren Jackson Jr., Memphis Grizzlies: -135
- Brook Lopez, Milwaukee Bucks: +500
- Nic Claxton, Brooklyn Nets: +600
- Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks: +1200
- Bam Adebayo, Miami Heat: +1300
- OG Anunoby, Toronto Raptors: +1800
- Evan Mobley, Cleveland Cavaliers: +2200
- Jarrett Allen, Cleveland Cavaliers: +2200
- Joel Embiid, Philadelphia 76ers: +2500
- Draymond Green, Golden State Warriors: +3000
Who are the favorites for NBA Sixth Man of the Year?
A change of role has suited a former league MVP. Here’s a look at the top five current favorites for Sixth Man of the Year:
- Russell Westbrook, Los Angeles Lakers: -120
- Jordan Poole, Golden State Warriors: +400
- Malcolm Brogdon, Boston Celtics: +550
- Norman Powell, Los Angeles Clippers: +1000
- Bennedict Mathurin, Indiana Pacers: +1500
Who are the favorites for NBA Most Improved Player?
Which players have taken their games to new heights in 2022-23? These five have the best odds at the Most Improved Player Award:
- Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Oklahoma City Thunder: -125
- Lauri Markkanen, Utah Jazz: +120
- Tyrese Haliburton, Indiana Pacers: +1000
- Jalen Brunson, New York Knicks: +1600
- Anfernee Simons, Portland Trail Blazers: +5000
Who are the favorites for NBA Coach of the Year?
Young coaches are dominating the league’s top teams, and thus have good odds to take home the Coach of the Year Award. These 10 coaches are all in the running:
- Jacque Vaughn, Brooklyn Nets: +250
- Joe Mazzulla, Boston Celtics: +275
- Taylor Jenkins, Memphis Grizzlies: +450
- Willie Green, New Orleans Pelicans: +450
- Michael Malone, Denver Nuggets: +550
- Mike Brown, Sacramento Kings: +900
- Rick Carlisle, Indiana Pacers: +900
- JB Bickerstaff, Cleveland Cavaliers: +1000
- Will Hardy, Utah Jazz: +1400
- Mike Budenholzer, Milwaukee Bucks: +2000
