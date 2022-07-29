2022-23 NFL Regular Season Win Total Odds

See Commanders’ regular season win total odds for 2022-23 originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

With just 17 games in an NFL regular season, wins are extremely precious.

The stakes are high in every single game and there’s very little room for margin if mistakes are made by a team with Super Bowl aspirations.

As we look ahead to the start of the new season, you might be wondering how the new-look rosters are expected to perform. These are the regular season win total odds for all 32 NFL teams, with all odds provided by our betting partner, PointsBet:

Which NFL teams have the lowest regular season win total odds in 2022-23?

According to the oddsmakers, it’s not shaping up to be a great year for fans of the Atlanta Falcons, Houston Texans, New York Jets and Seattle Seahawks. The Falcons and Texans are tied with the lowest regular season win total odds with an over/under of 4.5. Right behind them are the Jets and Seahawks, who each have an over/under of 5.5.

Which NFL teams have the highest regular season win total odds in 2022-23?

On the other hand, the outlook is bright for fans of the Buffalo Bills, Green Bay Packers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. These three squads have an over/under of 11.5 wins, which isn’t too surprising given the quarterbacks are Josh Allen, Aaron Rodgers and Tom Brady. All are in the conversation for the MVP award this season.

After them, six teams are tied with an over/under of 10.5 wins. Check out the full list of odds below.

NFL regular season win total odds for 2022-23

Arizona Cardinals

Over 8.5: -110

Under 8.5: +105

Atlanta Falcons

Over 4.5: -125

Under 4.5: +100

Baltimore Ravens

Over 9.5: -160

Under 9.5: +130

Buffalo Bills

Over 11.5: -140

Under 11.5: +120

Carolina Panthers

Over 6.5: +105

Under 6.5: -125

Chicago Bears

Over 6.5: +120

Under 6.5: -145

Cincinnati Bengals

Over 9.5: -125

Under 9.5: +100

Dallas Cowboys

Over 10.5: +120

Under 10.5: -155

Denver Broncos

Over 10.5: +135

Under 10.5: -165

Detroit Lions

Over 6.5: -110

Under 6.5: -110

Green Bay Packers

Over 11.5: +110

Under 11.5: -130

Houston Texans

Over 4.5: -105

Under 4.5: -120

Indianapolis Colts

Over 9.5: -115

Under 9.5: +125

Jacksonville Jaguars

Over 6.5: +105

Under 6.5: -130

Kansas City Chiefs

Over 10.5: -115

Under 10.5: -105

Las Vegas Raiders

Over 8.5: -115

Under 8.5: -115

Los Angeles Chargers

Over 10.5: +105

Under 10.5: -135

Los Angeles Rams

Over 10.5: -110

Under 10.5: -110

Miami Dolphins

Over 8.5: -140

Under 8.5: +110

Minnesota Vikings

Over 8.5: -155

Under 8.5: +125

New England Patriots

Over 8.5: -115

Under 8.5: -105

New Orleans Saints

Over 8.5: +100

Under 8.5: -125

New York Giants

Over 7.5: +140

Under 7.5: -175

New York Jets

Over 5.5: +130

Under 5.5: -160

Philadelphia Eagles

Over 9.5: -125

Under 9.5: +100

Pittsburgh Steelers

Over 7.5: -105

Under 7.5: -115

San Francisco 49ers

Over 10.5: +140

Under 10.5: -170

Seattle Seahawks

Over 5.5: -130

Under 5.5: +110

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Over 11.5: -110

Under 11.5: -110

Tennessee Titans

Over 9.5: +115

Under 9.5: -140

Washington Commanders

Over 7.5: -130

Under 7.5: +100

