From the Dubs' championship confetti pouring along Market Street to a stunning trade that solidified Super Bowl aspirations for the 49ers, here's a look back at some of the top Bay Area sports moments from 2022.
Warriors are NBA champs for fourth time in eight years
The Golden State Warriors on June 16 defied odds and naysayers and captured their fourth NBA title in eight seasons, defeating the Boston Celtics 4-2 in the best-of-seven NBA Finals.
49ers acquire versatile running back Christian McCaffrey
The San Francisco 49ers on Oct. 21 acquired star running back Christian McCaffrey from the Carolina Panthers for a haul of draft picks, and the former Stanford star made an immediate impact.
Sharks legend Patrick Marleau retires after 23 seasons
The San Jose Sharks in May bid farewell to Patrick Marleau, arguably the greatest player in franchise history, after 23 NHL seasons and a league record 1,779 games played.
NBA champion Warriors parade through San Francisco
Golden State Warriors fans are no strangers to championship parades in recent years, but in June the team for the first time rolled through the streets of San Francisco with the Larry O’Brien trophy.
Giants honor Will Clark with No. 22 jersey retirement
The San Francisco Giants in July honored Will “The Thrill” Clark with a memorable jersey retirement ceremony, during which Clark gave a rousing acceptance speech worthy of the Hall of Fame.
Rookie QB leads 49ers to 2022 NFC West title
Behind improbably poised rookie third-string quarterback Brock Purdy, the San Francisco 49ers on Dec. 15 clinched their 22nd NFC West title with a 21-13 victory over the arch-rival Seattle Seahawks.
Bay Area named host city for 2026 World Cup
The Bay Area in June was selected to be one of 15 North American host cities for the 2026 World Cup, with matches being played at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara.
Bay Area commission clears way for Oakland A's $12B ballpark plan
A Bay Area agency in late June cleared the way for the Oakland Athletics to continue planning a $12 billion waterfront ballpark project at Howard Terminal.
Sharks hire Mike Grier as first Black GM in NHL history
The San Jose Sharks in early July hired former player Mike Grier to replace retiring general manager Doug Wilson, making Grier the first Black GM in NHL history.
Buster Posey becomes first ex-player to join Giants ownership
Less than a year after retiring from baseball, San Francisco Giants legend Buster Posey in September announced he is investing in the ballclub’s ownership group, the first ex-player to do so.