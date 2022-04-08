2022 MLB Opening Day: standout players from baseball’s first games originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

From a 21-year-old rookie to a 40-year-old veteran, Opening Day featured a variety of standouts.

While some of the dramatic moments led teams to collect their first wins of the season, others faced dreaded Opening Day losses. The good news is that we are swinging into a full season of baseball coverage with a lot more exciting moments ahead.

Best Performances From 2022 MLB Opening Day:

Seth Beer, Diamondbacks

Beer took full advantage of "National Beer Day" on MLB’s Opening Day. He led the Diamondbacks with an iconic three-run blast to right field at the bottom of the ninth to secure the first win of their season, coming back from down 2-1. The home run gave Beer the title of the first to hit a walk-off home run on Opening Day while trailing in a game. It was only the second home run of his young career. The Diamondbacks defeated the Padres 4-2.

SETH BEER WITH THE FIRST WALK-OFF OF THE 2022 SEASON ON NATIONAL BEER DAY 🍺🍺🍺🍺🍺🍺🍺🍺🍺🍺🍺🍺🍺 pic.twitter.com/mCTDEmJwaO — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) April 8, 2022

Bobby Witt Jr., Royals

The No. 1 prospect in MLB proved himself in his big league debut. With the Kansas City Royals and Cleveland Guardians tied at one in the eighth inning, Witt came to the plate in a big spot. The go-ahead run was at second, and there were two outs. Witt roped a clutch double to left field to give the Royals a 2-1 lead, and they eventually won 3-1.

.@BwittJr gets his first hit and RBI to give the @Royals the lead! pic.twitter.com/iUMMDMmiRB — MLB (@MLB) April 7, 2022

Adam Wainwright, Cardinals

The St. Louis Cardinals cruised to a 9-0 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Thursday with help from their veteran starter. Wainwright, 40, pitched six scoreless innings, struck out six batters and allowed five hits to begin the season with a win. Since debuting for the Cards in 2005, Wainwright has 185 wins and a 3.35 ERA.

Shohei Ohtani, Angels

The reigning AL MVP took the majors by storm in 2021 with his star power at the plate and on the mound. On Thursday, he got the Opening Day start for the Angels and had his whole arsenal working. He finished his outing with nine strikeouts and one earned run allowed across 4 2/3 innings. In his four times at-bat, Ohtani did not execute any hits for the Angels. The team went on to fall to the Astros 3-1.

Shohei starts off 2022 with a ꓘ! pic.twitter.com/WavczaZVpY — MLB (@MLB) April 8, 2022

Tyler Mahle, Reds

Cincinnati starter Tyler Mahle crashed the Braves’ party on Opening Day. Atlanta was at home for its first game following its 2021 World Series victory, but it was only able to get one run off Mahle in five innings. He mixed in seven strikeouts and a stellar defensive play on the mound in his first-ever Opening Day start as the Reds won 6-3.