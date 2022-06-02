2022 NBA Finals: How to Watch, Stream Warriors vs. Celtics

The Finals are back, and so are the Golden State Warriors.

Steve Kerr’s squad won the Western Conference finals for the sixth time in eight years. With Klay Thompson back in the mix, Jordan Poole emerging and the usual greatness from Draymond Green and Steph Curry, the Warriors earned the No. 3 seed in the conference. They’ve been on a tear since the playoffs started, losing just four games while eliminating the Denver Nuggets, Memphis Grizzlies and Dallas Mavericks.

Now, the Dubs are on the verge of their fourth championship since 2015. To capture it, they will need to get past what could be their toughest test yet.

The Boston Celtics completed an astonishing mid-season turnaround and ended the regular season as the East’s No. 2 seed. They proceeded to sweep the Brooklyn Nets, knock out the defending champion Milwaukee Bucks in seven games and beat the Miami Heat in seven games to reach their first Finals in 12 years.

The two historic franchises will now square off in the Finals for just the second time. Here’s how to watch all the action:

When are the 2022 NBA Finals?

The Finals begin at Chase Center on Thursday with tipoff set for 6 p.m. PT.

Below is the full schedule for this year’s Finals:

Game 1, Celtics at Warriors: Thursday, June 2 at 6 p.m. PT

Game 2, Celtics at Warriors: Sunday, June 5 at 5 p.m. PT

Game 3, Warriors at Celtics: Wednesday, June 8 at 6 p.m. PT

Game 4, Warriors at Celtics: Friday, June 10 at 6 p.m. PT

Game 5, Celtics at Warriors (if necessary): Monday, June 13 at 6 p.m. PT

Game 6, Warriors at Celtics (if necessary): Thursday, June 16 at 6 p.m. PT

Game 7, Celtics at Warriors (if necessary): Sunday, June 19 at 6 p.m. PT

What channel is the 2022 NBA Finals on?

All Finals games will be broadcast on ABC.

NBC Sports Bay Area will have “Warriors Live: Finals Edition” before and after each game. Pregame coverage begins at 4:30 p.m. PT before all games except Game 2, when it will start at 3:30 p.m. PT. Postgame coverage will start after the final buzzer for each contest.

Where can I stream the 2022 NBA Finals?

All Finals games can be viewed on ESPN’s website and the ESPN app.

NBC Sports Bay Area’s coverage can be viewed here and in the MyTeams app.