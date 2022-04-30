2022 NFL Draft: 49ers Select Kalia Davis With No. 220 Overall Pick

49ers select UCF DT Kalia Davis with No. 220 overall pick originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The 49ers added depth to their defensive line with one of their sixth-round picks.

Selecting University of Central Florida defensive tackle Kalia Davis with the No. 220 pick, San Francisco added to the trenches on the defensive side of the ball.

At 6-foot-2, 310-pounds, Davis played three seasons for the Knights, registering four sacks and 15 tackles for loss in 25 total games.

Davis will likely compete with tackles Hassan Ridgeway, Kevin Givens and Maurice Hurst for a depth spot behind 2020 first-round pick Javon Kinlaw.

A star on defense for UCF, Davis sustained a season-ending knee injury in October this past season to repair a torn knee ligament. The 49ers have plenty of depth already at the tackle position, which will allow them to take their time with a likely project in Davis.