49ers

2022 NFL Draft: 49ers Select Samuel Womack With 172 Overall Pick

By Taylor Wirth

49ers select Toledo CB Samuel Womack with No. 172 overall pick originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The 49ers finally addressed the secondary in the fifth round of the 2022 NFL Draft. 

With the No. 172 pick, San Francisco selected Toledo cornerback Samuel Womack. 

At 5-foot-9, 187-pounds, Womack is a speedy corner that lacks the typical size of an outside corner, he could compete at the nickel corner position alongside Deommodore Lenoir, two likely backups to either Ambry Thomas or Emmanuel Mosely if either is moved inside. 

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

As a walk-on at Toledo, Womack played for the Rockets for five seasons, recording five interceptions and a forced fumble in 41 career games at the collegiate level. 

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

49ersNFLSan Francisco 49ersnfl draft
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports Winter Olympics The Investigative Unit No Man's Land The Moms of Magnolia Street NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts NBCLX Entertainment Video Traffic
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us