2022 NFL Draft: 49ers Select Samuel Womack With 172 Overall Pick

The 49ers finally addressed the secondary in the fifth round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

With the No. 172 pick, San Francisco selected Toledo cornerback Samuel Womack.

At 5-foot-9, 187-pounds, Womack is a speedy corner that lacks the typical size of an outside corner, he could compete at the nickel corner position alongside Deommodore Lenoir, two likely backups to either Ambry Thomas or Emmanuel Mosely if either is moved inside.

As a walk-on at Toledo, Womack played for the Rockets for five seasons, recording five interceptions and a forced fumble in 41 career games at the collegiate level.