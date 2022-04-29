49ers

2022 NFL Draft: 49ers Select USC's Drake Jackson With No. 61 Overall Pick

By Ali Thanawalla

49ers select USC edge rusher Jackson with No. 61 overall pick originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

With their first selection of the 2022 NFL Draft, the 49ers took USC defensive end Drake Jackson with the No. 61 overall pick.

The 49ers didn't own a 2022 first-round draft pick after using it last year to trade up in the 2021 NFL Draft in order to select quarterback Trey Lance.

San Francisco currently has two more Day 2 draft picks, both third-round selections.

This story will be updated.

