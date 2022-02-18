2022 Rising Stars Game: How Jonathan Kuminga Fared for Team Payton

How Kuminga fared in Rising Stars Game for Team Payton originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea
Jonathan Kuminga got a taste of NBA All-Star weekend on Friday.
Though short and sweet, the Warriors 19-year-old rookie stepped foot on the big stage in the NBA All-Star Rising Stars Game at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland on Friday night.
JK finished with two points on 1-of-4 shooting from the field and 0-2 from deep, and dished out an assist in Team Payton’s 50-48 loss to Team Barry.
Kuminga was a late addition to the squad, replacing Indiana Pacers rookie guard Chris Duarte due to a toe injury.
His teammates included LaMelo Ball, Scottie Barnes, Ayo Dosunmu, Scoot Henderson, Bones Hyland and Jaden McDaniel.
And even though his All-Star experience was short-lived this time around, we’ll likely be seeing Kuminga a part of All-Star weekend in the foreseeable future.