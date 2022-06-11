2022 Stanley Cup Final: How to Watch Lightning Vs. Avalanche

How to watch Lightning vs. Avalanche in 2022 Stanley Cup Final originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

The 2022 Stanley Cup Final is set, and it’s primed to be an electric series.

The Tampa Bay Lightning will face off against the Colorado Avalanche for the chance to lift the Cup. They are also chasing different types of history for their respective franchises.

The Lightning came into the season as two-time defending Stanley Cup champions. The team did not earn a top seed in the Eastern Conference playoffs, but they find themselves in a familiar place competing for a title. Tampa’s playoff run began with a seven-game triumph over the Toronto Maple Leafs and continued with a sweep over the Florida Panthers. Things got dicey in the conference final after the Lightning lost their first two games to the New York Rangers, but they rattled off four straight wins to secure another Prince of Wales Trophy.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

While the Lightning lost two games in the conference final, the Avalanche have lost two games all postseason. They began their dominant Western Conference playoff run with a sweep of the Nashville Predators. The St. Louis Blues were able to extend their second-round series to six games, but the Avalanche prevailed in that matchup, as well. Colorado now enters the Cup Final after crushing the Edmonton Oilers in another sweep.

The two sides have contrasting history with the Cup coming into this year’s championship series. The Lightning can become just the sixth team in NHL history to win three straight Stanley Cup titles. The Avalanche, meanwhile, are hoping to bring the prize home for the first time in 21 years.

Here’s all the info you need to know to tune into the series between the Lightning and Avalanche:

How can I watch the Stanley Cup Final on TV?

In the U.S., every game of the series will be broadcast on ABC. Games can also be streamed on ESPN+ and the ESPN app.

In Canada, games will be available on Sportsnet, CBC and TVA Sports.

What is the schedule for the Stanley Cup Final?

The two teams will both get some time to prepare before the series gets underway on Wednesday.

Here’s the full series schedule:

Game 1: Wednesday, June 15, at 8 p.m. ET

Game 2: Saturday, June 18, at 8 p.m. ET

Game 3: Monday, June 20, at 8 p.m. ET

Game 4: Wednesday, June 22, at 8 p.m. ET

*Game 5: Friday, June 24, at 8 p.m. ET

*Game 6: Sunday, June 26, at 8 p.m. ET

*Game 7: Tuesday, June 28, at 8 p.m. ET

*if necessary

Which team has home ice in the 2022 Stanley Cup Final?

The series will begin in Colorado on Wednesday.

The Avalanche earned home ice in the series after collecting a Western Conference-leading 119 points during the regular season. They will host Games 1, 2, 5 and 7.