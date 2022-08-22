2022 Tour Championship: Format, standings explained originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

It all comes down to Atlanta.

The 2022 FedEx Cup Playoffs will conclude in Georgia’s capital city this weekend with the Tour Championship. The four-round event is the culmination of a season-long competition on the PGA Tour, as well as the tour’s three-tournament playoffs.

Masters winner Scottie Scheffler leads the standings and is the man to beat entering the Tour Championship. However, Will Zalatoris and reigning Tour Championship winner Patrick Cantlay won the first two playoff events. Not only are Scheffler, Zalatoris and Cantlay the top contenders based on their talent, but their season-long results will give them an advantage at this year’s Tour Championship.

Before the event gets underway, here’s everything to know about the 2022 Tour Championship:

What is the Tour Championship?

The Tour Championship is the third and final event of the PGA Tour’s FedEx Cup Playoffs, with the winner of the event taking home the FedEx Cup title.

Where is the Tour Championship?

The event will be held from Aug. 25-28 at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta. Along with 1998, 2000 and 2002, the tournament has taken place at the course every year since 2004.

How many players compete in the Tour Championship?

Thirty players will compete in the final FedEx Cup Playoffs event.

The playoff field began with 125 players for the FedEx St. Jude Championship earlier this month. It was cut down to 70 for the BMW Championship in Delaware last weekend, and the top 30 players in the standings following that event will make up the field in Atlanta.

Are LIV Golf players allowed at the Tour Championship?

LIV golfers were banned from the FedEx Cup Playoffs.

Ahead of the FedEx St. Jude Championship, a federal judge in California ruled that three LIV golfers who sought a temporary restraining order would not be allowed to compete in the playoffs.

How does the Tour Championship work?

FedEx Cup points for the 30 remaining players are used to create “starting strokes” for the Tour Championship. Players at the top of the standings are given more strokes under par for the start of the event, giving them a head start on the competition.

As the leader in the FedEx Cup standings entering the event, Scheffler will start Thursday at 10 strokes under par. Here’s a full look at how many starting strokes each player will be given based on how they stack up with FedEx Cup points:

10 under: Scottie Scheffler

8 under: Patrick Cantlay

7 under: Will Zalatoris

6 under: Xander Schauffele

5 under: Sam Burns

4 under: Cameron Smith, Rory McIlroy, Tony Finau, Sepp Straka, Sungjae Im

3 under: Jon Rahm, Scott Stallings, Justin Thomas, Cameron Young, Matt Fitzpatrick

2 under: Max Homa, Hideki Matsuyama, Jordan Speith, Joaquin Niemann, Viktor Hovland

1 under: Collin Morikawa, Billy Horschel, Tom Hoge, Corey Conner, Brain Harman

Even par: K.H. Lee, J.T. Poston, Sahith Theegala, Adam Scott, Aaron Wise

How much does the Tour Championship winner earn?

Every stroke counts when there’s $75 million up for grabs.

The player who wins the Tour Championship will take home $18 million to go along with the actual FedEx Cup. The second-place finisher will earn a $6.5 million paycheck, as well. All players who finish in the top 10 will take home at least $1 million, and all 30 participants will make at least $500,000 from the event.