2023 NASCAR Cup Series schedule officially revealed originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

There are still eight weeks left in the 2022 NASCAR season, but it’s never too early to look ahead.

NASCAR revealed the full schedule for 2023 on Wednesday, including race dates for the three top series (Cup, Xfinity, Truck).

There were several changes made, including a historic All-Star Race venue and a brand new street circuit. The schedule will again consist of 36 points-paying Cup races with two exhibition events, with 33 Xfinity races and 23 Truck races.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Here’s a full look at the 2023 schedule for the Cup, Xfinity and Truck Series:

2023 NASCAR schedule: Cup, Xfinity and Truck Series

The Cup Series season begins with the Clash at the Coliseum on Feb. 5, 2023, which will run inside the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum for the second straight year. There will be just two Saturday night races (Daytona in August, Bristol in September), with every other race being run on a Sunday. And for the fourth straight year, the championship will be decided at Phoenix Raceway on Nov. 5, 2023.

Here’s the full Cup Series schedule:

Clash at the Coliseum, Feb. 5* Daytona 500, Feb. 19 Fontana, Feb. 26 Las Vegas, March 5 Phoenix, March 12 Atlanta, March 19 Circuit of the Americas, March 26 Richmond, April 2 Bristol Dirt Race, April 9 Martinsville, April 16 Talladega, April 23 Dover, April 30 Kansas, May 7 Darlington, May 14 North Wilkesboro (All-Star Race), May 21* Charlotte, May 28 Gateway, June 4 Sonoma, June 11 Nashville, June 25 Chicago Street Race, July 2 Atlanta, July 9 New Hampshire, July 16 Pocono, July 23 Richmond, July 30 Michigan, Aug. 6 Indianapolis Road Course, Aug. 13 Watkins Glen, Aug. 20 Daytona, Aug. 26 Darlington, Sept. 3** Kansas, Sept. 10** Bristol Night Race, Sept. 16** Texas, Sept. 24** Talladega, Oct. 1** Charlotte ROVAL, Oct. 8** Las Vegas, Oct. 15** Homestead-Miami, Oct. 22** Martinsville, Oct. 29** Phoenix, Nov. 5**

Here’s the Xfinity Series schedule:

Daytona, Feb. 18 Fontana, Feb. 25 Las Vegas, March 4 Phoenix, March 11 Atlanta, March 18 Circuit of the Americas, March 25 Richmond, April 1 Martinsville, April 15 Talladega, April 22 Dover, April 29 Darlington, May 13 Charlotte, May 27 Portland, June 3 Sonoma, June 10 Nashville, June 24 Chicago Street Race, July 1 Atlanta, July 8 New Hampshire, July 15 Pocono, July 22 Road America, July 29 Michigan, Aug. 5 Indianapolis Road Course, Aug. 12 Watkins Glen, Aug. 19 Daytona, Aug. 25 Darlington, Sept. 2 Kansas, Sept. 9 Bristol, Sept. 15** Texas, Sept. 23** Charlotte ROVAL, Oct. 7** Las Vegas, Oct. 14** Homestead-Miami, Oct. 21** Martinsville, Oct. 28** Phoenix, Nov. 4**

Here’s the Craftsman Truck Series schedule:

Daytona, Feb. 17 Las Vegas, March 3 Atlanta, March 18 Circuit of the Americas, March 25 Texas, April 1 Bristol Dirt Race, April 8 Martinsville, April 14 Kansas, May 6 Darlington, May 12 North Wilkesboro, May 20 Charlotte, May 26 Gateway, June 3 Nashville, June 23 Mid-Ohio, July 8 Pocono, July 22 Richmond, July 29 Indianapolis Raceway Park, Aug. 11** Milwaukee, Aug. 27** Kansas, Sept. 8** Bristol Night Race, Sept. 14** Talladega, Sept. 30** Homestead-Miami, Oct. 21** Phoenix, Nov. 3**

*exhibition race, **playoff race

What’s different on the 2023 NASCAR schedule?

There weren’t massive changes on the schedules for 2023, but there were several tracks that were added and removed:

New tracks on the Cup schedule: North Wilkesboro (All-Star Race), Chicago Street Race Texas loses one race, Road America is off the schedule

New tracks on the Xfinity schedule: Sonoma, Chicago Street Race Texas and Talladega lose one race

New tracks on the Truck schedule: North Wilkesboro, Milwaukee Sonoma and Knoxville are off the schedule



Here are several other changes for the 2023 Cup Series schedule: