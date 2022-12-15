2023 Winter Classic Date, Start Time, TV Channel, Jerseys for Bruins-Penguins

2023 Winter Classic: Everything you need to know about Bruins vs. Penguins originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The NHL's marquee regular season game returns in January when the Boston Bruins host the Pittsburgh Penguins in the 2023 Winter Classic at Fenway Park.

It will be the 14th game in the event's history.

Here's everything you need to know to watch the 2023 Winter Classic.

Which teams are playing in the Winter Classic?

The Boston Bruins will play the Pittsburgh Penguins. It will be the Bruins' fourth Winter Classic appearance (tied with the Chicago Blackhawks for the most ever) and the Penguins' third appearance.

When is the Winter Classing being played?

The Winter Classic has often been played on New Year's Day, but this season's game will happen on Monday, Jan. 2, 2023.

Where is the Winter Classic being played?

Fenway Park will host the event for the second time. The first Winter Classic played at Fenway Park was on New Year's Day in 2010 when the Bruins defeated the Philadelphia Flyers 2-1 in overtime.

What time does the Winter Classic start?

Puck drop is scheduled for 2 p.m. ET.

What TV channel is the Winter Classic on?

TNT will broadcast the Winter Classic for the first time.

What do the Winter Classic jerseys look like?

The Bruins and Penguins both unveiled their special 2023 Winter Classic jerseys in November.

