2023 Women's NCAA Tournament Bracket: Seedings, Matchups Revealed

2023 Women’s NCAA Tournament seedings, matchups revealed originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Can South Carolina maintain it's flawless 32-0 start? Or will another team spoil the party?

Those questions will now be further analyzed following Selection Sunday's bracket reveal of the 2023 Women's NCAA Tournament.

The Gamecocks, led by Aliyah Boston and Zia Cooke, unsurprisingly claimed a No. 1 seed. Joining them are Indiana, Virginia Tech and Stanford.

Here's a full look at the seeds and matchups from the four regions in the 2023 Women's NCAA Tournament:

What is the 2023 March Madness Women’s bracket?

Here are the seedings and matchups from the four regions -- Greenville 1, Greenville 2, Seattle 3 and Seattle 4 -- in 2023:

Greenville Regional 1

No. 1 South Carolina vs. No. 16 Norfolk State

No. 8 South Florida vs. No. 9 Marquette

No. 4 UCLA vs. No. 13 Sacramento State

No. 5 Oklahoma vs. No. 12 Portland

No. 3 Notre Dame vs. No. 14 Southern Utah

No. 6 Creighton vs. No. 11 Illinois/Mississippi State

No. 2 Maryland vs. No. 15 Holy Cross

No. 7 Arizona vs. No. 10 West Virginia

Greenville Regional 2

No. 1 Indiana vs. No. 16 Tennessee Tech/Monmouth

No. 8 Oklahoma State vs. No. 9 Miami (Fla.)

No. 4 Villanova vs. No. 13 Cleveland State

No. 5 Washington State vs. No. 12 Florida Gulf Coast

No. 3 LSU vs. No. 14 Hawai'i

No. 6 Michigan vs. No. 11 UNLV

No. 2 Utah vs. No. 15 Gardner-Webb

No. 7 NC State vs. No. 10 Princeton

Seattle Regional 3

No. 1 Virginia Tech vs. No. 16 Chattanooga

No. 8 USC vs. No. 9 South Dakota State

No. 4 Tennessee vs. No. 13 Saint Louis

No. 5 Iowa State vs. No. 12 Toledo

No. 3 Ohio State vs. No. 14 James Madison

No. 6 UNC vs. No. 11 Purdue/St. John's

No. 2 UConn vs. No. 15 Vermont

No. 7 Baylor vs. No. 10 Alabama

Seattle Regional 4

No. 1 Stanford vs. No. 16 Southern/Sacred Heart

No. 8 Ole Miss vs. No. 9 Gonzaga

No. 4 Texas vs. No. 13 East Carolina

No. 5 Louisville vs. No. 12 Drake

No. 3 Duke vs. No. 14 Iona

No. 6 Colorado vs. No. 11 Middle Tennessee

No. 2 Iowa vs. No. 14 SE Louisiana

No. 7 Florida State vs. No. 10 Georgia

Here's a look at the full bracket:

When are the 2023 March Madness Women’s games?

Following Selection Sunday’s bracket reveal, here are the key dates for the women’s side:

First Four games: Wednesday and Thursday, March 15-16

First round: Friday and Saturday, March 17-18

Second round: Sunday and Monday, March 19-20

Sweet 16: Friday and Saturday, March 24-25

Elite 8: Sunday and Monday, March 26-27

Final Four: 7 and 9:30 p.m. ET on Friday, March 31

National championship game: 3 p.m. ET on Sunday, April 2

Where is the 2023 March Madness Women’s Final Four?

American Airlines Center, home of the Dallas Mavericks, is the host venue for the 2023 Women’s Final Four.

The top 16 seeds will host first- and second-round games, including the First Four games.

When is the 2023 March Madness Women’s Final Four and national championship game?

The Final Four of the 2023 Women’s NCAA Tournament is on Friday, March 31 with the title game on Sunday, April 2.