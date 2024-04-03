2024 WNBA Draft order, prospects, date, location, more

WNBA prospects will know their next home very soon.

Angel Reese became the latest high-profile college basketball star to declare her intention to enter the 2024 draft, leaving LSU with a packed resume that includes a national championship.

Iowa star Caitlin Clark had previously declared for the draft, forgoing her final year of college eligibility.

Here's everything to know to prepare for the 2024 WNBA Draft:

When is the 2024 WNBA Draft?

The 2024 draft is set for Monday, April 15.

Where is the 2024 WNBA Draft?

The Brooklyn Academy of Music in Brooklyn, N.Y., is the new venue for the draft.

What is the 2024 WNBA Draft order?

Here's a look at the 2024 draft order, which reveals the team best in line to select Clark:

First Round

Indiana Fever Los Angeles Sparks Chicago Sky (from Phoenix) Los Angeles Sparks (from Seattle) Dallas Wings (from Chicago) Washington Mystics Minnesota Lynx Chicago Sky (from Atlanta, via Los Angeles) Dallas Wings Connecticut Sun New York Liberty Atlanta Dream (from Las Vegas, via Los Angeles)

Second Round

Chicago Sky (from Phoenix) Seattle Storm Indiana Fever Las Vegas Aces (from Los Angeles) New York Liberty (from Chicago) Las Vegas Aces (from Washington) Connecticut Sun (from Minnesota) Atlanta Dream Washington Mystics (from Dallas) Connecticut Sun New York Liberty Las Vegas Aces

Third Round

Phoenix Mercury Seattle Storm Indiana Fever Los Angeles Sparks Phoenix Mercury (from Chicago) Washington Mystics Minnesota Lynx Atlanta Dream Dallas Wings Connecticut Sun New York Liberty Las Vegas Aces

How to watch the 2024 WNBA Draft

The 2024 WNBA Draft will air on ESPN.

When does the 2024 WNBA season start?

The 2024 WNBA season begins on Tuesday, May 14.

Will Caitlin Clark go No. 1 overall?

Simply put, it would be a generational mistake by the Indiana Fever to pass on Clark with the No. 1 overall pick. The 6-foot guard can do just about everything on both sides of the ball at an elite level.

Is Angel Reese going to the WNBA?

Yes, Reese is also headed to the WNBA. She made the announcement a few days after LSU's exit from the NCAA tournament, though the 21-year-old power forward said the decision was made beforehand.

Where Reese will fall is not as straightforward as Clark, however. Stanford's Cameron Brink and South Carolina's Kamilla Cardoso are also highly coveted prospects.

Who are the top prospects in the 2024 WNBA Draft?

Along with Clark, Reese, Brink and Cardoso, other quality players will be available in 2024. They include UConn's Aaliyah Edwards, Tennessee's Rickea Jackson and Utah's Alissa Pili.

Paige Bueckers of UConn will stay in college for another season due to having extra years of eligibility and USC standout freshman Juju Watkins won't be WNBA-eligible for a few more years.