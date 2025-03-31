Bay Area-themed 2026 FIFA World Cup poster unveiled

The excitement is building as the Bay Area gears up to host several World Cup matches in 2026.

The Bay Area Host Committee on Sunday unveiled the poster for the World Cup on social media.

This year, FIFA is doing something different. They asked each host city to hold a contest, where artists were asked to design a poster celebrating the region’s involvement in the global soccer event.

The Bay Area variation of the 2026 FIFA World Cup poster was created by San Francisco native LeRoid David.

NBC Bay Area had a chance to speak with David about this opportunity and the poster itself.

“I wanted to create a poster that would capture the energy, the landmarks of the Bay Area,” he said.

David told NBC Bay Area that he spent more than 40 hours creating the poster. While this might be the first time David’s work is showcased on the global stage, he’s got an impressive portfolio as he has also worked with the San Francisco Giants.

The first of the several Bay Area FIFA World Cup games will be played at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara on June 13, 2026.

Merchandise featuring David’s artwork goes on sale on April 18th on the official FIFA World Cup website.

