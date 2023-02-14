25-Year-Old Belgian Goalkeeper Dies Making Penalty Save, No Cause of Death Determined Yet

Belgian goalkeeper Arne Espeel collapsed on the soccer pitch Saturday night and was later pronounced dead at a hospital in West Flanders.

Espeel, 25, who plays for Winkel Sport B, collapsed moments after saving a penalty shot for his team. Winkel Sport B led 2-1 against Westrozebeke when their opponents were awarded a penalty in the second half of the match.

According to The Brussels Times, Espeel saved the spot kick but dropped to the ground afterward. Medics attempted to revive him on the field with a defibrillator, but he was pronounced dead shortly after he was taken to the hospital.

The match was being played at the Winkel Sport B’s home ground in Sint-Eloois-Winkel in the West Flanders Province.

"Winkel Sport is in very deep mourning by the sudden death of Arne Espeel," the club said in a statement.

"We wish the family and friends of Arne our heartfelt condolences in this heavy loss. Football is an afterthought."

No cause of death has been determined, according to Reuters, which reported that Espeel’s autopsy was scheduled for Monday, Feb. 13.