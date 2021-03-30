Deshaun Watson

3 More Women Accuse Deshaun Watson of Sexual Misconduct, Now 19 Lawsuits Against NFL QB

The Houston Texans quarterback allegedly engaged in behavior during massage sessions that the three new suits call a “disturbing pattern"

In this Dec. 27, 2020, file photo, quarterback Deshaun Watson #4 of the Houston Texans walks off the field after a 37-31 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas.
Getty Images

Three more women accused Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson of sexual misconduct, alleging in separate lawsuits filed Sunday that he assaulted and harassed them during massage sessions last year, NBC News reports.

total of 19 women have accused Watson of behavior that the three suits filed on Sunday call a “disturbing pattern.”

Two of the women were massage therapists in Houston, where the lawsuits were filed. The third was a flight attendant who was also studying massage therapy in Houston.

"I have never treated any woman with anything other than the utmost respect," Watson said after the first of the 19 suits was filed.

