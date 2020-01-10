49ers Activate Linebacker Kwon Alexander Off Injured Reserve for Playoffs

The 49ers on Friday activated linebacker Kwon Alexander off injured reserve to make him eligible to play Saturday in the divisional round of the NFC playoffs.

The 49ers placed defensive lineman Kentavius Street on injured reserve to make room on the active roster for Alexander.

Alexander returns to action a week earlier than the 49ers originally thought was possible. He will play Saturday against the Minnesota Vikings at Levi's Stadium. It is not known exactly how the 49ers plan to use him, but Dre Greenlaw is still expected to play a vital role.

"I know Kwon will fly around," 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan told NBC Sports Bay Area. "He'll hit. He'll be energetic. He'll get everyone going. I think everyone will feel his energy on the field. And we'll see how it goes.

"We're not going to throw him out there, just down-in and down-out. But we don't have a plan, where it's only going to be ‘this' amount."

[RELATED: Kwon Alexander is back but 49ers do not expect him to play every snap]

Alexander has not played since sustaining a torn pectoral on Oct. 31 while making a tackle of Arizona Cardinals running back Kenyan Drake. Alexander underwent surgery the following week.

Each team is allowed to bring two players per season off injured reserve. Earlier this season, the 49ers activated defensive lineman Kentavius Street off IR.