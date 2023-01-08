San Francisco 49ers

49ers Fan Falls From Stands Trying to Catch Brock Purdy's Towel

The fan appeared to be OK following the fall

By Taylor Wirth

49ers fan falls from stands trying to catch Purdy's towel originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Everybody is trying to get their hands on some Brock Purdy memorabilia. Some might be going a little overboard. Literally and figuratively. 

After the 49ers' 38-13 win over the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday at Levi's Stadium, San Francisco's rookie quarterback jogged off the field and tossed his towel into the stands above the tunnel. 

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

One fan, attempting to snag Purdy's game-used memorabilia, fell from the stands but appeared to be OK. 

He certainly gave it his all. And for what? A sweaty towel? 

RELATED: 49ers lock up No. 2 seed, will host Seahawks or Packers

Sports

49ers 3 hours ago

NFL Playoffs: 49ers Grab NFC No. 2 Seed, Will Host Seahawks Or Packers

49ers Jan 6

Five 49ers Players to Watch Vs. Cardinals in Week 18 Regular-Season Finale

Who knows, maybe the most obscure Purdy memorabilia will be worth something someday.

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

San Francisco 49ersNFL
Decision 2022 Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us