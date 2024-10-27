49ers

49ers fans tailgate ahead of ‘Sunday Night Football' game against Cowboys

By Thom Jensen

NBC Universal, Inc.

The legendary 49ers tailgate parties were in full swing outside of Levi's Stadium on Sunday.

The faithful arrived early ahead of the Sunday Night Football game between San Francisco and the Dallas Cowboys. Lots of cars were waiting to get in to set-up their barbecue and grills parties.

It was also perfect football weather as the Niners faitful were hoping the team can get back on winning track.

Thom Jensen has more in the video above.

