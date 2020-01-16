49ers GM John Lynch Named NFL Executive of the Year

The Pro Football Writers Association has selected 49ers general manager John Lynch as the Executive of the Year.

The PFWA said the 49ers, under Lynch, improved a franchise-record nine games from the 4-12 record last season to 13-3 this time around along with the team's first NFC top seed since 1997.

"San Francisco became only the third team since the NFL went a 12-team playoff format in 1990 to go from four or fewer wins to a conference No. 1 seed the next season," PFWA tweeted.

A press release from the PFWA also added transactions from the team's front office that stood out and added to why Lynch earned the first-time honors.

Earlier in the season, before the 49ers received their first loss, Lynch credited the team's chemistry and noted the abilities of the team to have fun and work well together -- something members of other organizations noticed as well.

Warriors general manager Bob Myers sees how much fun the team is having and knows what it's like on the rise up. He recently complimented Kyle Shanahan and Lynch saying he not only understands the feeling, but is hoping the 49ers are enjoying it.

They appear to be.

San Francisco will face the Green Bay Packers Sunday for the NFC Championship Game. The winner of that will advance to Super Bowl LIV in Miami.

Whether that happens or not, Lynch is very well deserved of the honor, and that 49ers team speaks for itself.