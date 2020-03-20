49ers Have Competition for WR Emmanuel Sanders

The Dallas Cowboys reportedly have interest in signing free-agent wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders.

Sanders, acquired by the 49ers during the 2019 season, helped energize the San Francisco offense, becoming one of quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo’s favorite targets.

The Niners would like to re-sign Sanders, but they have competition. The Cowboys may be at the top of a list of suitors for him.

Jane Slater of the NFL Network reported this week that Dallas has “expressed an interest” in the two-time Pro Bowler who played his college ball at SMU in Dallas and does his offseason training in Dallas. Slater reports Sanders “is equally interested” in the Cowboys.

But Sanders says he won’t be hasty in making a decision about where he’ll play in 2020.

Sanders says he is “weighing my options,” reports Cam Inman of the Bay Area News Group, after Sanders gave an update on his status during a Facebook Live event this week.

Sanders enjoyed his time with the 49ers and helped the team reach the Super Bowl. He said he’d love to “run it back” and stay with the team, “but we’ll see.” He also said, “it would be fun to play in Texas.”

Added Sanders: “The hardest thing about free agency is sometimes you want it right away but you have to wait and see what happens. I’m trying not to rush the process because I know what I want out of a team and I know what my goals are. I’m trying to find the best fit.”

If Sanders decides to sign elsewhere, the 49ers will lose not only a fine wideout, but a veteran who reportedly helped lift the performance of the entire receiving corps.