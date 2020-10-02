sunday night football

49ers Host Eagles in Sunday Night Football Matchup

Tune to NBC Bay Area at 3 p.m. Sunday to watch a special pregame newscast before the game

By NBC Bay Area staff

George Kittle and Carson Wentz.
Getty Images

The 49ers are headed back to prime time.

San Francisco will host the Philadelphia Eagles in a Sunday Night Football matchup that can be viewed on NBC Bay Area.

Tune in at 3 p.m. for a special pregame newscast, followed by Football Night in America at 4 p.m. Kickoff is slated for 5:20 p.m.

sunday night football 22 hours ago

Eagles, 49ers Flip Roles in 3 Years Since Previous Meeting

49ers 22 hours ago

Garoppolo Not Practicing, 49ers Prepare for Week 4 With Mullens

San Francisco (2-1) enters the Week 4 contest having won two in a row over the New York Giants and the New York Jets on the road. Philadelphia (0-2-1) lost to the Washington Football Team and the Los Angeles Rams before tying the Cincinnati Bengals last weekend.

Click here for more 49ers coverage.

This article tagged under:

sunday night football49ers
Coronavirus Pandemic Local News Making It In The Bay Bay Area Revelations Bay Area Proud Digital Originals Press Here The Investigative Unit NBC Bay Area Responds News California U.S. & World Politics NBCLX Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video Entertainment California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us