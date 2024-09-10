NFL

49ers vs. Jets week 1 game stats

By The Associated Press and NBC Bay Area staff

Jordan Mason
Aaron Rodgers' long-awaited return to the field was spoiled by San Francisco as the 49ers got 147 yards rushing and a touchdown from fill-in back Jordan Mason in a 32-19 victory over the New York Jets on Monday night.

Here are the stats from the game:

N.Y. Jets706619
San Francisco31310632

Attendance: 71,319

First Quarter

SF_FG Moody 46, 10:58.

NYJ_Hall 3 run (Zuerlein kick), 3:51.

Second Quarter

SF_FG Moody 51, 14:04.

SF_Samuel 2 run (Moody kick), 6:54.

SF_FG Moody 31, :04.

Third Quarter

SF_Mason 5 run (Moody kick), 7:42.

SF_FG Moody 53, 3:28.

NYJ_Lazard 36 pass from Rodgers (run failed), 1:39.

Fourth Quarter

SF_FG Moody 23, 9:43.

SF_FG Moody 42, 4:20.

NYJ_Lazard 3 pass from Ty.Taylor (pass failed), :25.

NYJSF
First downs1424
Total Net Yards266401
Rushes-yards19-6838-180
Passing198221
Punt Returns1-42-15
Kickoff Returns3-770-0
Interceptions Ret.0-01-0
Comp-Att-Int19-29-119-29-0
Sacked-Yards Lost1-53-10
Punts3-53.3331-58.0
Fumbles-Lost1-10-0
Penalties-Yards3-104-40
Time of Possession21:2038:40

Individual statistics

RUSHING:
N.Y. Jets: Hall 16-54, Allen 1-8, T.Taylor 1-7, Rodgers 1-(minus 1).
San Francisco: Mason 28-147, Samuel 8-23, Purdy 1-11, Allen 1-(minus 1).

PASSING:
N.Y. Jets: Rodgers 13-21-1-167, T.Taylor 6-8-0-36.
San Francisco: Purdy 19-29-0-231.

RECEIVING:
N.Y. Jets: Lazard 6-89, Wilson 6-60, Hall 5-39, Allen 1-9, Conklin 1-6.
San Francisco: Jennings 5-64, Samuel 5-54, Kittle 4-40, Juszczyk 2-40, Aiyuk 2-28, Mason 1-5.

