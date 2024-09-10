49ers vs. Jets week 1 game stats

Aaron Rodgers' long-awaited return to the field was spoiled by San Francisco as the 49ers got 147 yards rushing and a touchdown from fill-in back Jordan Mason in a 32-19 victory over the New York Jets on Monday night.
Here are the stats from the game:
|N.Y. Jets
|7
|0
|6
|6
|—
|19
|San Francisco
|3
|13
|10
|6
|—
|32
Attendance: 71,319
First Quarter
SF_FG Moody 46, 10:58.
NYJ_Hall 3 run (Zuerlein kick), 3:51.
Second Quarter
SF_FG Moody 51, 14:04.
SF_Samuel 2 run (Moody kick), 6:54.
SF_FG Moody 31, :04.
Third Quarter
SF_Mason 5 run (Moody kick), 7:42.
SF_FG Moody 53, 3:28.
NYJ_Lazard 36 pass from Rodgers (run failed), 1:39.
Fourth Quarter
SF_FG Moody 23, 9:43.
SF_FG Moody 42, 4:20.
NYJ_Lazard 3 pass from Ty.Taylor (pass failed), :25.
|NYJ
|SF
|First downs
|14
|24
|Total Net Yards
|266
|401
|Rushes-yards
|19-68
|38-180
|Passing
|198
|221
|Punt Returns
|1-4
|2-15
|Kickoff Returns
|3-77
|0-0
|Interceptions Ret.
|0-0
|1-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|19-29-1
|19-29-0
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|1-5
|3-10
|Punts
|3-53.333
|1-58.0
|Fumbles-Lost
|1-1
|0-0
|Penalties-Yards
|3-10
|4-40
|Time of Possession
|21:20
|38:40
Individual statistics
RUSHING:
N.Y. Jets: Hall 16-54, Allen 1-8, T.Taylor 1-7, Rodgers 1-(minus 1).
San Francisco: Mason 28-147, Samuel 8-23, Purdy 1-11, Allen 1-(minus 1).
PASSING:
N.Y. Jets: Rodgers 13-21-1-167, T.Taylor 6-8-0-36.
San Francisco: Purdy 19-29-0-231.
RECEIVING:
N.Y. Jets: Lazard 6-89, Wilson 6-60, Hall 5-39, Allen 1-9, Conklin 1-6.
San Francisco: Jennings 5-64, Samuel 5-54, Kittle 4-40, Juszczyk 2-40, Aiyuk 2-28, Mason 1-5.