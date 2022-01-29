49ers Make Roster Moves for NFC Championship Game Vs. L.A. Rams

49ers make roster moves for NFC Championship Game vs. Rams originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

INGLEWOOD -- The 49ers activated special-teams player Trenton Cannon off injured reserve Saturday, and he is expected to return to action for the first time since a scary injury nearly two months ago.

Cannon sustained a concussion and spent the night in a Seattle hospital when he sustained a head injury in the 49ers' Dec. 5 game against the Seahawks. In order to make room for Cannon on the 49ers' 53-man roster, the club waived receiver River Cracraft.

The 49ers made another move to benefit special teams with the elevation of linebacker Mark Nzeocha from the practice squad. Nzeocha is expected to be one of the team's core special-teams players on Sunday when the 49ers face the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Championship Game at SoFi Stadium.

The 49ers also elevated veteran quarterback Nate Sudfeld from the practice squad. There has been no change to the injury status of Jimmy Garoppolo, a club official said. Sudfeld is not expected to be active for Sunday's game.

Teams are allowed to elevate a maximum of two players from the practice squad, and the 49ers likely did so with Sudfeld to reward him with a game check.

The only players on the 49ers' 53-man roster whose status remains in question are All-Pro left tackle Trent Williams and running back Jeff Wilson with ankle injuries.

The 49ers listed both players as "questionable" on their final injury report. Williams' availability will go right up until 90 minutes before game time, if needed.

"I believe Trent when he says he's going to do everything he can to play, and so I'd be surprised if he doesn't," 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said on Friday.

The 49ers will meet the Rams for the third time this season. The 49ers kept their season alive with a Week 18 victory over Los Angeles to earn a spot in the NFC playoffs as a wild-card team.

The winner of Sunday's game will advance to Super Bowl LVI, which will be played at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, Feb. 13. The NFC winner will face the winner of the AFC Championship Game, either the Cincinnati Bengals or Kansas City Chiefs.

