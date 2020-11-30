49ers' Next 2 Home Games to Be Played in Arizona

The San Francisco 49ers announced Monday their next two home games will be played in Arizona due to new coronavirus restrictions in Santa Clara County.

The team's Week 13 and Week 14 home games against the Buffalo Bills and Washington Football Team will be played at State Farm Stadium, home of the Arizona Cardinals, the 49ers said.

"The Cardinals organization, State Farm Stadium and League officials have been supportive and accommodating as we work through the many logistical issues involved in relocating NFL games," the team said in a statement.

Santa Clara County on Saturday banned all contact sports from holding games and practices for three weeks.

It's still unclear where the 49ers will hold practices while they are away from their facility in Santa Clara.

Head coach Kyle Shanahan said the team was blindsided by the county's new regulations. The team was on a plane getting ready to travel to Los Angeles where they beat the Rams 23-20 on Sunday when the players and coaches heard about the new rules that force them out of their home for weeks.

"We’ve been working with them as a partner, just trying to figure it out," Shanahan said. "For us to be heading out here yesterday and the relationship we have with them, for all of our players and coaches and everyone on that plane and our wives to find that out while we’re getting on a plane and no one to tell us. It was just extremely disappointing."

The 49ers (5-6) have five regular season games remaining. At this point, they'll only play one more game back home at Levi's Stadium — a Week 17 showdown with the Seattle Seahawks.