NFL

49ers' Nick Bosa Won't Be Watching Jalen Hurts, Patrick Mahomes in Super Bowl

There's at least one person in America who won't be watching Super Bowl LVII

By Angelina Martin

Bosa's classic one-liner about Hurts-Mahomes Super Bowl clash originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

After beating the 49ers in the NFC Championship Game on Sunday, Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts will face Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII.

And there will be at least one person in America who won't be watching.

"[Hurts is] strong ... I was trying to pull him back, but yeah, he's deceptively strong," Nick Bosa told reporters Tuesday in the 49ers' locker room, then the defensive end weighed in -- or didn't -- on who he thought would win between Hurts and Mahomes.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

"That will be a good battle that I will not be watching," Bosa said with deadpan delivery, drawing laughter from the media scrum.

Bosa led the NFL in sacks during the 2022 NFL season with 18.5 but didn't sack Hurts, Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott or Seattle Seahawks QB Geno Smith in the playoffs.

Sports

49ers 3 hours ago

49ers Clean Out Lockers After Season Ends in NFC Title Game, Reflect on Season

NFL 8 hours ago

DeMeco Ryans Hired as Texans' New Head Coach on Six-Year Contract

The NFL Defensive Player of the Year front-runner was announced as the winner of San Francisco's Len Eshmont Award on Tuesday, which was voted on by his teammates and honors the 49er who best exemplifies the inspirational and courageous play of its namesake.

RELATED: Report: Broncos tried to lure Ryans from Texans at last second

Bosa is known for his dedication to the game, which is reflected through his on-field abilities.

And even though the All-Pro isn't in the Super Bowl this year, the 49ers Faithful can rest assured next season is on Bosa's mind already.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

NFLSan Francisco 49ersKansas City ChiefsPhiladelphia EaglesSuper Bowl 57
Decision 2022 Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us