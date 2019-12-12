NFL

49ers’ Nose Tackle D.J. Jones Out For Season With Ankle Injury

By Jon Williams

D.J. Jones' season is over.

49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said on KNBR Thursday that Jones will go on season-ending injured reserve, ending his breakout season.

Jones has started all 11 games in which he appeared this season. He has recorded 23 tackles and two sacks.

Shanahan said Wednesday that the 49ers were fearing Jones was lost to the season after suffering a "significant" ankle injury in the 49ers' 48-46 win over the Saints last Sunday. It appears their worst fears came true.

Solomon Thomas or Sheldon Day likely will start at nose tackle in Jones' place.

Additionally, Kentavius Street, who began practicing with the club last week, is expected to take Jones' place on the 53-man roster. Street was the 49ers' fourth-round pick in 2018 from North Carolina State but missed his entire rookie season with an ACL injury.

"It feels great," Street said Wednesday. "Just knocking some rust off, just making sure my tools are as sharp as they can be. But besides that, I feel great.

"Oh, yeah. I could run through a wall right now."

Jones adds to the 49ers' laundry list of injury woes on defense, joining Kwon Alexander on IR and Dee Ford, Richard Sherman and Jaquiski Tartt on the shelf.

