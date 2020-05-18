49ers Nutritionist Details D-Linemen’s Wild 5,000-Calorie Meal Plan

In order for the 49ers' dominant defensive line to stay at their optimal fitness level, they must maintain a rigorous meal plan and exercise routine.

Jordan Mazur, the Niners' Coordinator of Nutrition, shared what a typical lineman's day looks like from a food perspective if they were looking to gain weight. The plan includes an amazing 5,000 calories over the course of the day.

"The caloric needs can range from 3500 - 6000 calories per day," Mazur writes. "Based on individual needs and goals. The focus is always on lean protein sources, complex or simple carbohydrates, and healthy fats. It takes some fine tuning and there is an art to creating a plan based on needs but also personal food preferences, food allergies, and motivation."

Mazur's basic plan for players who want to add size looks like this:

Breakfast (7:00 a.m - 8:00 a.m.)

3 Large Eggs

1/2 Cup Egg Whites

1 Cup Steel Cut Oatmeal

12 Almonds

1 Cup Blueberries

8 fl oz Orange Juice

Mid-Morning Snack (9:30 a.m. - 10:30 a.m.)

Chocolate PB Gainz Smoothie

Whey Protein Isolate, 2 Scoops

Chocolate Milk, 12 fl oz

Peanut Butter, 2 Tbsp

Avocados, 1/4 avocado sliced

Olive Oil, 2 Tbsp

Lunch (11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.)

6 oz Wild Salmon

2 Cups Shredded Mixed Greens Salad

1 Tbsp Olive Oil

2 Tbsp Balsamic Vinegar

1 1/2 Cups Brown Rice

1/2 Avocado Sliced

8 fl oz 1% Chocolate Milk

Afternoon Snack (2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m.)

1 1/2 Cups Small Curd Cottage Cheese

1 Medium Banana

12 Almonds

Dinner (5:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m.)

6 oz Chicken Breast

1 Medium Sweet Potato

2 Cups Mixed Vegetables

10 oz Naked Juice (Green Machine)

Before Bed Snack (8:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.)

Chocolate PB Gainz Smoothie

Whey Protein Isolate, 2 Scoops

Chocolate Milk, 12 fl oz

Peanut Butter, 2 Tbsp

Avocados, 1/4 avocado sliced

Olive Oil, 2 Tbsp

Anyone else getting hungry?

Clearly Mazur's influence has paid off, as the 49ers' defensive line is one of the most dominant position groups in the NFL.