The path is clear for the 49ers and Raiders to begin training camp and start the 2020 NFL season.

The NFL Players Association's player representatives approved the owners' changes to the collective bargaining agreement by a 29-3 margin, the union announced Friday.

NFLPA Board of Representatives Statement: pic.twitter.com/uLZuoausu8 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 24, 2020

This story is being updated.

49ers, Raiders have path to 2020 NFL season after NFLPA approves deal originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area