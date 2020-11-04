49ers WR Bourne Tests Positive, Team Shuts Down Santa Clara Facility: Report

The San Francisco 49ers shut down their team facility Wednesday after wide receiver Kendrick Bourne tested positive for COVID-19, a source told NBC Sports Bay Area.

The 49ers are scheduled to play the Green Bay Packers at Levi's Stadium on Thursday night, and there has been no indication the game would be postponed.

49ers’ WR Kendrick Bourne tested positive, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 4, 2020

The 49ers released the following statement Wednesday morning:

"The San Francisco 49ers were informed today that a player has tested positive for COVID-19 and the individual immediately went into self-quarantine. Our organization has entered the NFL's intensive protocol and we are working with the league on contact tracing to identify high risk individuals. All team functions will be conducted virtually today.

"The health and safety of our players, staff and community are the organization’s highest priority. We will continue to work closely with the NFL and medical professionals and will follow their direction."

BREAKING: Team source confirms #49ers COVID testing results revealed a positive test. Their facility will be closed immediately. — Jennifer Lee Chan (@jenniferleechan) November 4, 2020

The 49ers have not had a player on the Reserve/COVID-19 list since Sept. 9, when linebacker Fred Warner was cleared just four days before the team’s opener against the Arizona Cardinals. Warner was on the COVID-19 list for 10 days, beginning Aug. 31.

Richie James went on the list July 27 and was activated on Aug. 4, and running back Jeff Wilson went on the list July 30 and was cleared on Aug. 4, as well.

Obviously, it’s a fluid situation with the #49ers-#Packers game, scheduled for Thursday night in Santa Clara due to SF’s positive COVID test, as first reported by @jenniferleechan.



Right now, the intent is to still to play the game. But we’ll see where it goes from here. — Matt Maiocco (@MaioccoNBCS) November 4, 2020

This news comes just two days after Packers running back A.J. Dillon tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday. Fellow running back Jamaal Williams was then ruled out Tuesday for Thursday night's game because he had been in close contact with Dillon.