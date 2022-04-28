Deebo Samuel

Deebo Samuel to Play in Fan Controlled Football Celebrity Game on Saturday

The All-Pro wide receiver recently asked the San Francisco 49ers to trade him

By Mike Gavin

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Deebo Samuel will play for a team that is not the San Francisco 49ers this weekend.

No, he hasn't been traded.

But in the wake of his recent trade demand, and as the NFL draft is taking place, Samuel will be playing in a celebrity flag football game for Fan Controlled Football, a professional indoor league featuring Terrell Owens and Johnny Manziel where fans call their team's offensive plays.

The 26-year-old All-Pro wide receiver's participation in the game comes amid trade speculation after Samuel told ESPN's Jeff Darlington last week that he asked the 49ers to deal him.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Samuel is coming off a breakout season in which he caught 77 passes for 1,405 yards and six touchdowns and also carried the ball 59 times for 365 yards and eight touchdowns. Reports have suggested that Samuel's displeasure is related more to his usage in the 49ers' offense than a potential contract extension.  

The chatter led to Samuel posting a cryptic tweet on Wednesday.

Earlier this week, 49ers general manager John Lynch reiterated that his preference would be to keep Samuel

“I can't ever imagine wanting to move on from Deebo," Lynch said.

Sports

49ers 3 hours ago

NFL Mock Draft 2022: Expert Predictions for 49ers' Second-Round Pick

49ers 21 hours ago

NFL Draft 2022: Six Sleepers 49ers Should Target in Late Rounds

While the 49ers are drafting on Saturday, Samuel will be stepping onto the field at Pullman Yards in Atlanta at 2:30 p.m. PT alongside other current and former NFL stars, including Cam Newton, Tyreek Hill, Von Miller, DeAndre Hopkins, Chad Ochocinco and many more.

Fan Controlled Football, a 7-on-7 league played on a 50-yard field, allows fans to vote on each offensive play to be called via the FCF app, with the play that receives the most votes being relayed to the quarterback on the field. 

Owens made his debut in the league on April 16, catching a touchdown pass

NBC Sports Bay Area’s 49ers Insider Matt Maiocco talks Terrell Owens from San Francisco to the Fan Controlled Football League

Other former and current NFL players associated with the league include team owners Marshawn Lynch, Austin Ekeler, Richard Sherman, Dalvin Cook and Tiki and Ronde Barber.

Here is the full list of NFL players scheduled to participate in Saturday's celebrity game, which will be hosted by hip-hop artist Quavo, who owns one of the FCF teams:

Bradley Chubb – Denver Broncos
D.J. Chark – Detroit Lions
Mecole Hardman – Kansas City Chiefs
Tyreek Hill – Miami Dolphins
DeAndre Hopkins – Arizona Cardinals
Marlon Humphrey – Baltimore Ravens
Derwin James – Los Angeles Chargers
Richard LeCounte – Cleveland Browns
Willie McGinest – Former NFL Linebacker
Xavier McKinney – New York Giants
Von Miller – Buffalo Bills
Cam Newton – Free Agent NFL Quarterback
Chad Ochocinco – Former NFL Wide Receiver 
Daron Payne – Washington Commanders
Kyle Pitts – Atlanta Falcons
Deebo Samuel – San Francisco 49ers
Patrick Surtain II – Denver Broncos
D’Andre Swift – Detroit Lions
Jameis Winston – New Orleans Saints

Watch Fan Controlled Football every Saturday on NBCLX over the air, on cable, at LX.com and on your favorite streaming platform.  

This article tagged under:

Deebo SamuelNFLSan Francisco 49ersfan controlled football
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports Winter Olympics The Investigative Unit No Man's Land The Moms of Magnolia Street NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts NBCLX Entertainment Video Traffic
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us