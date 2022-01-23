49ers to Face Rams in NFC Championship Game in Clash of Division Rivals

49ers to face division rival Rams in NFC Championship Game originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Can the 49ers beat the Los Angeles Rams three times this season? We're about to find out as the two division rivals will meet in the NFC Championship Game next Sunday at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood.

The Rams set up the titanic clash with the 49ers by going into Raymond James Stadium and beating the Tom Brady-led Tampa Bay Buccaneers 30-27 on a walk-off field goal Sunday in the NFC Divisional Playoff Game.

The winner of the 49ers-Rams showdown next weekend in LA will earn a trip ... back to SoFi Stadium for Super Bowl LVI on Sunday, Feb. 13.

The 49ers had to beat the Rams in Week 18 just to get into the postseason, and they rallied from a 17-0 halftime deficit to beat LA 27-24 in overtime. Now, another win in Southern California would punch San Francisco's ticket to the Super Bowl.

When the two teams faced off in Week 10 at Levi's Stadium, the 49ers romped to a 31-10 victory.

Including their two victories this season, the 49ers have won the last six regular-season meetings with the Rams.

49ers fans took over SoFi Stadium in Week 18, and the same can be expected next Sunday.

Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo will try to engineer the 49ers to a second Super Bowl appearance in three years, while Matthew Stafford looks to reach his first career Super Bowl after languishing in Detroit for the first 12 years of his NFL career.

Kyle Shanahan and Sean McVay, friends and former assistants in Washington, will battle it out one more time, with a trip to the Super Bowl on the line.

The 49ers are confident they know how to beat the Rams, and they'll need to bring that swagger to Los Angeles next weekend.