49ers Trust Jimmy Garoppolo to Put Team in Best Position to Win

49ers trust Garoppolo to place team in best position to win

Granted, quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo’s playoff stat sheet has not been impressive.

But that only tells a portion of the story for what Garoppolo means to his 49ers teammates.

“Jimmy is a hell of a guy,” 49ers left guard Laken Tomlinson said on 49ers Talk.

“Honestly, everything he’s been through from the beginning of the season until now just show us not only his leadership out there on the field but his resilience through adversity. It’s been amazing.”

The adversity began on March 26, when Garoppolo was informed of the team’s plan to select his replacement with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. Garoppolo had only one question: Would he be allowed to compete for the starting job?

Garoppolo had a no-trade clause in his contract for 2021, and he clearly did not want to go anywhere.

Garoppolo and the 49ers will line up against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday with a trip to Super Bowl LVI on the line. The teams meet at SoFi Stadium at 3:30 p.m. in the NFC Championship Game.

Garoppolo had a solid regular season, throwing for 3,810 yards with 20 touchdowns, 12 interceptions and a 98.7 passer rating in 15 starts.

His production dropped after sustaining a torn ligament in his right thumb in the team’s Dec. 23 loss to the Tennessee Titans.

In playoff victories over Dallas and Green Bay, Garoppolo completed 27 of 44 pass attempts for 303 yards with no touchdowns and two interceptions.

It has not always been picturesque, but the team firmly is in his corner. Since Garoppolo came to the 49ers in a 2017 trade, the club is 35-15, including the playoffs, in games Garoppolo has started.

Said Tomlinson, “I’m out there with him and him having to talk to us in the huddle and just remind us, ‘Hey, we’re trying to win this game and I’m going to put you guys in the best position to win this game.’ He’s been doing that all year.”

