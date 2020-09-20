49ers Twitter Criticizes FOX Broadcast for Constant ‘San Fran' Comments

49ers fans criticize FOX broadcast for 'San Fran' comments originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea
Bay Area natives, especially those born in the city of San Francisco, do not appreciate it being referred to as "San Fran" in passing.
So when the Fox Sports broadcast duo of Brandon Gaudin and Jonathan Vilma continually used the slang term for the city during Sunday's broadcast of the Week 2 matchup between the 49ers and New York Jets, 49ers Twitter was less than thrilled.
We've seen this before, as 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo was called out by fans for talking about dining out in "San Fran" after he was acquired in a trade from the New England Patriots.
Given the unrelenting wave on injuries experienced by the 49ers on Sunday, seems like there are more important things to be complaining about if you're a fan.
But for whatever reason, using "San Fran" or god forbid "Frisco" in the Bay Area is akin to fighting words.