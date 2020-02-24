NFL

#GirlDad: 49ers WR Marquise Goodwin Announces Birth of Daughter

SF receiver and wife who endured two miscarriages welcome Marae to the world

By Josh Schrock

Getty Images

Monday was a day Marquise Goodwin and his wife, Morgan, never will forget.

After suffering two miscarriages since November 2017, the Goodwins welcomed their daughter, Marae, to the world.

The Goodwins first revealed their pregnancy struggles to the world on Nov. 13, 2017, when the 49ers wide receiver caught an 83-yard touchdown pass shortly after Morgan delivered their stillborn son.

Goodwin blew a kiss to the sky and dropped to his knees after the score. After the game, he posted to Instagram explaining the tragedy that had befallen his family hours before the game.

In 2018, Goodwin had to fly home the day before the 49ers played in Tampa Bay against the Buccaneers after Morgan had a miscarriage while carrying their twin boys. 

Goodwin's future with the 49ers is uncertain, but for now, all that matters is he's a #GirlDad.

