49ers select SMU WR Danny Gray with No. 105 overall pick

With their final third-round selection, the 49ers drafted SMU wide receiver Danny Gray with the No. 105 overall pick.

The 49ers used their first second-round pick, No. 93 overall, on LSU running back Ty Davis-Price. In the second round, San Francisco drafted USC edge rusher Drake Jackson.

