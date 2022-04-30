2022 NFL Draft: 49ers Select Tariq Castro-Fields With No. 221 Overall Pick

49ers select Penn State CB Tariq Castro-Fields at No. 221 originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The 49ers added another speedy cornerback to their roster on Saturday with their sixth-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

With the No. 221 pick, San Francisco selected Tariq Castro-Fields out of Penn State.

Castro-Fields showed off his speed at the NFL Scouting Combine where he ran a 4.38 40-yard dash.

At 6-foot-1 and 197 pounds, his size and speed should allow him to play in a variety of schemes.

