49ers’ 2020-21 Regular Season Schedule Released

Mark your calendars (kind of).

While it's unknown when or where football games will be played this season due to the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the NFL still is operating like it's business as usual. That continued Thursday when schedules for all 32 teams were released.

As the 49ers try make it back to the Super Bowl, here is their complete regular-season schedule for the 2020 season.

After shocking the football world and making it all the way to Super Bowl LIV before blowing a lead at the hands of Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs, San Francisco takes center stage with five prime-time games in the 2020 season.

The 49ers start the season against the Arizona Cardinals at Levi's Stadium in Week 1. All eyes will be on Jimmy Garoppolo, as the quarterback led the San Francisco to a Super Bowl but came up short when it mattered the most.

What about the rookies, too? Can Javon Kinlaw replace DeForest Buckner right away? Will Brandon Aiyuk form early chemistry with Jimmy G?

Coach Kyle Shanahan and the rest of the 49ers are out to prove last season wasn't a fluke.