49ers Activate Elijah Mitchell, Azeez Al-Shaair, Others Off Injured Reserve

49ers activate Mitchell, Al-Shaair, others for Chargers game originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The 49ers activated Week 1 starting running back Elijah Mitchell and linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair off injured reserve to be available to face the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday night.

In addition to Mitchell and Al-Shaair, the 49ers on Saturday activated offensive tackle Colton McKivitz and defensive lineman Jordan Willis. All four players were on injured reserve due to knee injuries.

The 49ers had three open spots on their 53-man roster. The club placed cornerback Jason Verrett on injured reserve to create the final opening.

Verrett is out for the season after sustaining a torn Achilles tendon on a non-contact play during practice on Wednesday. Verrett, 31, was attempting a comeback from a torn ACL, which he sustained in Week 1 of the 2021 season.

Verrett has sustained two ACL tears and two Achilles tears in his nine-year NFL career.

The 49ers elevated defensive lineman T.Y. McGill from the practice squad to be available to face the Chargers at Levi's Stadium for the Week 10 game.

The 49ers also have cleared four players who sat out the 49ers' Week 8 game due to injuries: fullback Kyle Juszczyk (hand), receivers Deebo Samuel (hamstring) and Jauan Jennings (hamstring), and linebacker Dre Greenlaw (calf).

The 49ers are likely to be down to just one of their four starting defensive linemen from early in the season. Javon Kinlaw (knee) is on injured reserve, while Arik Armstead (foot and ankle) is out, and Samson Ebukam (quadriceps and Achilles) is doubtful.

Mitchell has not played since he sustained a torn medial collateral ligament in his knee in the 49ers' season-opening loss to the Chicago Bears. He led the team in rushing last season but rejoins the picture as the clear No. 2 back.

Mitchell is likely to see a greatly reduced role after the 49ers acquired running back Christian McCaffrey in a trade last month with the Carolina Panthers.

