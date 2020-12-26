49ers appear to be line for at least nine picks in 2021 NFL Draft originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The 49ers are virtually assured of getting a 2021 fifth-round draft pick from the New Orleans Saints as part of the conditions of the Kwon Alexander trade, NBC Sports Bay Area has learned.

Although the exact conditions of the November trade are not known, Alexander’s playing time with the Saints were known to determine whether the 49ers received the draft pick in 2021 or 2022.

Alexander saw considerable action in seven games with the Saints, including seven starting assignments. But Alexander's season reportedly came to an end on Friday, when he sustained a torn Achilles tendon.

The 49ers are in line to have at least nine draft picks in the upcoming draft, including a compensatory selection at the end of the fourth round.

The 49ers are projected to receive the compensatory pick for the free-agent loss of wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders, according to Overthecap.com.

Also, the 49ers could be awarded third-round compensatory picks in each of the next two years if defensive coordinator Robert Saleh is hired as an NFL head coach.

The NFL last month passed a resolution that rewards teams for developing minority coaches and front office executives who go on to become head coaches and general managers for other organizations.

Projected 2021 draft picks

1. First round: Own pick

2. Second round: Own pick

3. Fourth round: Own pick

4. Fifth round: Own pick

5. Fifth round: From Saints

6. Fifth round: *Compensatory selection

7. Sixth round: Own pick

8. Seventh round: From Jets

9. Seventh round: Own pick

*The 49ers are expected to receive a fifth-round compensatory for losing free-agent WR Emmanuel Sanders last offseason, according to OverTheCap.com

-The 49ers traded their third-round pick, along with a 2020 fifth-round selection, to Washington for LT Trent Williams.

-The 49ers are expected to receive a fifth-round pick from Saints in 2021 as LB Kwon Alexander satisfied a playing-time stipulation.

-The 49ers acquired DE Jordan Willis and a seventh-round pick from the Jets in exchange for a sixth-round pick in 2022.

