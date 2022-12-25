49ers QB Brock Purdy Explains How Nick Bosa Helped His Pocket Presence

Purdy reveals how facing Bosa in 49ers practice helps him now originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

49ers coach Kyle Shanahan has praised rookie quarterback Brock Purdy for his composure under center, which might come from seeing one of the NFL’s best pass rushers in practice.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Purdy faced plenty of pressure from the Washington Commanders on Saturday in the 49ers’ 37-20 win at Levi’s Stadium. Nonetheless, going against top-notch pass rushers such as Chase Young, Jonathan Allen and Montez Sweat didn’t necessarily intimidate Purdy, who had to work against potential NFL Defensive Player of the Year Nick Bosa each week when he was the scout-team QB.

“Honestly, it was frustrating at times, just like dropping back and seeing Nick right in my face and having to make a move almost every play," Purdy told reporters after the win, which made him 3-0 as the 49ers' starting QB this season. "It [does] help, like in terms of keeping my eyes down the field, there’s a pass rush coming, there’s guys swiping for the ball, you know, Nick is breathing down my neck almost every play. So, it definitely did help. It helped with my pocket presence and awareness and things like that.

"And then, obviously, you get to a defense like today with a great front and that kind of stuff. It’s just real, like the pass rush, climbing the pocket, all that kind of stuff. So, big credit to all the guys at practice leading up to this point.”

While Bosa, who leads the NFL with 17.5 sacks this season, helped Purdy prepare, he noticed how the Iowa State product deftly handles pressure around him in the pocket.

"We can't really pester quarterbacks in practice. But I'm super impressed with how he’s matured so quickly, and I think it helps that he started four years in college," Bosa told reporters. "For a rookie to come in and have that command, everybody's got his back, obviously.”

Purdy will try to keep his calm in the pocket Sunday when he faces another quality pass rusher, Maxx Crosby, and the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. Purdy has been sacked just four times in his three starts and seven times overall, so keeping his composure and making quick decisions will remain paramount.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast