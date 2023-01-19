49ers QB Brock Purdy ‘Not a Rookie Anymore' to Mike McCarthy, Cowboys

49ers QB Purdy 'not a rookie anymore' to McCarthy, Cowboys originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Brock Purdy went from being the 49ers’ third-string quarterback to QB1 within a matter of three months and is two wins away from Super Bowl LVII.

All as a rookie.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

But that’s not how Dallas Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy is viewing it as he prepares to continue the storied rivalry with the 49ers in the NFC Divisional Round on Sunday at Levi's Stadium.

When asked if the Cowboys can take advantage of Purdy’s inexperience as a rookie, McCarthy completely denied that notion and maintained it will be business as usual.

“You can’t get too far away from what you believe and your preparation,” McCarthy told reporters Thursday. “You got to trust the video you have on him. We’re not studying college tape or anything like that, he’s got plenty of film now and he’s played at a very high level.

“He’s not a rookie anymore in our eyes.”

To McCarthy’s point, Purdy hasn’t been playing like a rookie. There have been very -- very -- few instances where it’s easy to believe he’s started in just six NFL games.

Of course, mistakes are bound to happen with a 23-year-old rookie QB at the helm, but there haven’t been many.

McCarthy shared what has impressed him most with Purdy’s stunning performance thus far.

“The three things that jumped out to me watching him and also getting a chance to watch him live lately, is his instincts, his awareness and his confidence,” McCarthy said. “For a young player, he definitely looks very confident and comfortable in the system.

“He throws on time. You can see that in his instincts. The awareness of defensive versatility, it doesn’t seem to phase him. You don’t see [him] making panic decisions.”

In his seven games since taking over for Jimmy Garoppolo, Purdy has thrown 16 touchdown passes, run for two more and thrown just three interceptions.

The matchup against Dallas will be Purdy's biggest test yet, and all eyes will be on the young QB.

Regardless of how the season ends, one thing is for sure: from the last pick in the 2022 NFL draft to "Mr. Anything but Irrelevant," Purdy's rookie season will be one to remember.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast