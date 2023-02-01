49ers Confident Brock Purdy, Trey Lance QB Competition Will Lead to Wins

49ers confident with Purdy, Lance topping QB depth chart originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

SANTA CLARA — The 49ers’ quarterback depth chart for the 2023 NFL season will consist of Brock Purdy and Trey Lance.

The order will be determined at a later date, but coach Kyle Shanahan made it clear on Wednesday that Jimmy Garoppolo will not return to the 49ers and the club will not add any high-profile starting candidate from the outside.

“I know we have two starters on our team right now that I believe we can win with,” Shanahan said. "So when you have that situation, you’re not that eager to go looking around.”

A year ago, the 49ers tried to trade veteran quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. When he had shoulder surgery and the team could not swing a deal, Garoppolo remained with the team on a reduced contract.

This offseason, Garoppolo is scheduled to be an unrestricted free agent. With the New York Jets, Las Vegas, Houston and Washington among the 10 or so quarterback-needy teams, Garoppolo does not figure to be back next season.

“I don’t see any scenario of that,” Shanahan said.

The biggest question at quarterback for the offseason is when Purdy will be ready to return to action.

Purdy has yet to finalize his plan for surgery following a complete tear of the ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow. But 49ers general manager John Lynch indicated all signs point toward a procedure that will allow Purdy to be back to full strength after six months.

Instead of reconstructive surgery on his elbow, Purdy is likely to undergo a repair consisting of an internal brace that involves the use of collagen-coated tape surgically placed at the site of the ligament damage.

“The buildup is from three to six (months),” Shanahan said. “And at six months, he is the same dude and full go. So that’s the most encouraging part that I heard.”

Lance said on Tuesday he expects to be fully cleared in the next month to resume football activities. He sustained a fractured fibula and ankle ligament damage in September. Lance underwent season-ending surgery and had a recent procedure to remove a plate and screws.

Shanahan said Lance is on pace to be ready for full participation in organized team activities, which begin in May.

The 49ers will look to add another quarterback or two to fill out their 90-man offseason roster. But Aaron Rodgers, Derek Carr or newly retired Tom Brady are not under consideration.

When asked to describe the profile of a quarterback the 49ers will look to add to join Purdy and Lance, Shanahan answered, “The best available that can fit into the structure of our team and salary cap and all of that.”

