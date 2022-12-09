Five 49ers to Watch Vs. Buccaneers in Week 14 as Tom Brady Returns to the Bay

Five 49ers to watch vs. Bucs as Purdy makes first NFL start originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Sunday’s matchup between the 49ers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be fascinating for many reasons, but there are five players specifically that could be key in the outcome.

Rookie 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy will take the field while 45-year-old and future Hall of Fame quarterback Tom Brady looks on. The Buccaneers quarterback famously shunned the Bay Area team for not drafting him after being a childhood fan of the franchise, and his feelings don't seem to have wavered.

Defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans knows the tall task his group faces when Brady is on the field.

“Preparing for the best quarterback to ever play the game, it’s a really tough challenge.” Ryans said on Thursday. “It’s a challenge that our guys are really looking forward to. It’s one that guys won’t get much in their careers to go against the best, and to kind of see where you are against the best to do it. It’s a really cool challenge for our guys and we’re all excited about it.”

Both teams are attempting to keep their NFL playoff hopes alive. A 49ers win would lessen the pressure on the team that heads to Seattle to take on a scrappy Seahawks group that has won five of their last seven contests. The Buccaneers are looking to maintain their lead in the NFC South.

Here are five 49ers to watch in Week 14:

LB Dre Greenlaw

The Buccaneers have two dual-threat ball carriers in Leonard Fournette and Rachaad White, who Greenlaw with be face-to-face with on Sunday. With their ground game struggling, Brady and his offense have been using the two running backs as pass-catchers, as seen in their Week 13 win over the New Orleans Saints.

The Buccaneers running-back duo has been targeted 99 times combined this season -- 15 in Week 13. Greenlaw will not only need to tackle, but his coverage skills will be tested.

S Jimmie Ward

The nine-year defensive back snagged his second takeaway of the 2022 NFL season in as many games in Week 13, matching his career high from 2021. Ward, who is better known for his physical aggression towards opponents, has started to flourish in his new role as the nickelback.

The 49ers' defense, who had recorded nine takeaways through the first eight weeks of the season, has matched that total in their last four games, and Ward has been a key contributor.

If the veteran safety can keep his streak going, especially facing the future Hall of Famer, the 49ers should be in a good spot heading into the homestretch of the season.

RB Christian McCaffrey

The All-Pro running back quickly has built up a solid chemistry with his rookie quarterback while being the workhorse of the 49ers' ground game. The Buccaneers' defense likely will take a page from the Miami Dolphins' playbook and load the box, limiting the ground game and forcing the 49ers to throw.

McCaffrey’s productivity as a ball carrier and a receiver will be tested, but if he is able to move the ball effectively, it will lessen the pressure on Purdy’s shoulders. Rookie J.P. Mason is likely to share reps with the veteran to keep him fresh, but McCaffrey being available as a checkdown for Purdy might be his most important role for the game.

DE Nick Bosa

The Defensive Player of the Year front-runner had a tone-setting game in Week 13, matching his November quarterback sack totals (3) in one game. Bosa, who consistently has been double-teamed and chipped, reaped the benefits of Arik Armstead’s return to action.

Bosa is listed as questionable for Sunday's game with a hamstring injury, but he's sure to make an impact if he sees the field.

Tom Brady is one of the best in the NFL at getting the ball out of his hands quickly, which will limit the time Bosa has to rush. But with the Buccaneers' struggles in the ground game, there likely will be more opportunities for Bosa and Co.

With another stand out game from Bosa, the 49ers' playoff dreams will stay alive and his odds of winning Defensive Player of the Year only will go up. Buccaneers All-Pro right tackle Tristan Wires is likely to be out for Sunday’s matchup with a knee/ankle injury, putting Bosa against a backup tackle for the second week in a row.

QB Brock Purdy

The rookie showed command of the offense when he stepped in for Jimmy Garoppolo in Week 13. Now with a full week of preparation, how much more will Purdy be able to accomplish?

There should be very little adjustment by the offense shifting to Purdy, as he is surrounded by veteran skill players. From George Kittle to Brandon Aiyuk, players have explained that the biggest difference has been a different vocal rhythm in the huddle, but that his command of the huddle has been solid.

“I think just naturally playing the position of quarterback, you have to do your part in terms of getting everyone on the same page and moving in the right direction," Purdy said on Thursday. "I feel like since I’ve been a kid playing sports and being a competitor that has a little bit to do with it as well, but I think just playing the position it naturally comes from that. I haven’t really done anything too much extra or out of the ordinary. I just try to do my part and get everyone rolling.”

If Purdy can play up to the level he did facing the Miami Dolphins in Week 13, taking care of the ball and avoiding egregious mistakes, the 49ers are set up to not skip a beat going forward on Sunday and the remainder of the 2022 season.

